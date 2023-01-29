Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 10,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum China Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

