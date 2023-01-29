Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $128.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

