XSGD (XSGD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $411,144.92

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003290 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $45.81 million and approximately $411,144.92 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,128,843 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

