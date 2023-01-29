XRUN Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $302.66 million and $128,659.88 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

