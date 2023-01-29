XRUN Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $305.42 million and $120,518.26 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00398880 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.69 or 0.27998444 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00573829 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

