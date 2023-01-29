XRP Market Cap Hits $20.97 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, XRP has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $20.97 billion and approximately $468.88 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002906 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00399217 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.17 or 0.28022076 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00577058 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,140,193 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,611,248 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.