XDC Network Price Tops $0.0299 on Exchanges (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $412.54 million and $3.13 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XDC Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,811,618,253 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

