Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.