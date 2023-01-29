Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $79.98 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $79.98 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $315.52 or 0.01338325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,796,119 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

