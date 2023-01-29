Wrapped BNB Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $318.62 or 0.01338729 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $111.30 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,797,840 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

