WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $295.53 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $295.53 million and approximately $3.26 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.01342911 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015617 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01626390 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02923048 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $18.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.