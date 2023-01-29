WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $295.53 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $295.53 million and approximately $3.26 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.01342911 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007428 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00044586 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015617 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01626390 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
