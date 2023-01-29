WOO Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $314.50 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $314.50 million and $13.50 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00402554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.61 or 0.28256330 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00567341 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,313,137 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.