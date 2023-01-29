Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WOLF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.94.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

