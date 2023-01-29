Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

