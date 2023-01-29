WINkLink (WIN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $90.73 million and $9.81 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00401298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.74 or 0.28168159 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00566732 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009319 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $9,865,447.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

