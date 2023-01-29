Weybosset Research & Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,000. Canadian National Railway makes up about 4.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 112.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 231.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

