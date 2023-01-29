Weybosset Research & Management LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $277.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.03. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.