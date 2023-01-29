Weybosset Research & Management LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Stock Performance
Accenture stock opened at $277.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.03. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.
Insider Activity at Accenture
In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.
Accenture Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
