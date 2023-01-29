Weybosset Research & Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

