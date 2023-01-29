Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 5,079 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 1.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $107.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.