Weybosset Research & Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,099 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 3.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

