WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on February 15th

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.
WesBanco Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36.
About WesBanco
