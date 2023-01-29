WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on February 15th

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

