Wells Fargo & Company Raises Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $58.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NYSE SLGN opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Silgan by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 51,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Silgan by 61.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,849,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,537,000 after acquiring an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

