Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $22.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Bally’s by 1,556.8% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,422 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 74.3% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 601,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 460,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $5,886,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 42.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 435,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 129,985 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

