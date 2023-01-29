Wedbush Weighs in on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $270,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

