WeBuy Price Hits $8.36 on Top Exchanges (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One WeBuy token can now be bought for about $8.36 or 0.00035187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $417.95 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WeBuy

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

