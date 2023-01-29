WazirX (WRX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.67 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. WazirX has a market cap of $76.39 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00402032 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.04 or 0.28219666 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00576255 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

