WAX (WAXP) Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $170.93 million and $10.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00403652 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.62 or 0.28333364 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00573278 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,340,079,632 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

