Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 9,844 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $487.00 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $574.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

