Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 64,080 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.17% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.45.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

