Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $42.75 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $42.75 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00058254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,110,371 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

