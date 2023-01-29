W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. 400,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,731. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

