VVS Finance Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $136.78 million and approximately $27,659.30 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,842,593,674,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,542,109,062,959 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

