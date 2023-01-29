Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.71 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $105.82 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00016823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00049299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00216181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

