VRES One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,617.63 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $132.00 million and approximately $2,617.63 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.05544682 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,954.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

