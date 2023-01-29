Voyager Token (VGX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.57 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $112.07 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002860 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00398865 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.69 or 0.27997409 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00575570 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
