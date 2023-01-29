Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 47.0% in January

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.04%. This is an increase from Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.