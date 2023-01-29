Vertcoin Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $54,187.36 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,593.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00404008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00786278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00094668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00580880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00187032 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,997,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.