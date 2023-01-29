Venus Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Venus has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for $5.38 or 0.00022881 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $78.54 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,598,726 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

