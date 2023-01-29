Venus BUSD (vBUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,757.90

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.83 million and $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02184129 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

