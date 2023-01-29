Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Veeva Systems worth $113,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $171.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $239.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.29.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

