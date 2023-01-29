Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

