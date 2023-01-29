Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.7% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.55. 2,716,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

