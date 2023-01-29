Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $150.47. The company had a trading volume of 129,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

