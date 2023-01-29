Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,583 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $199.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

