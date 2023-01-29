Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $219.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

