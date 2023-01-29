Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,055 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,910,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

