Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 95,435 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,435 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Centene by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $44,363,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Centene by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 788,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 2,892,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,851. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

