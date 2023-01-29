Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 20,887 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,887 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.16% of Enviva worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 325.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 28,697 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVA stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $46.04. 292,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,136. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. Analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

