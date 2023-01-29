Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

