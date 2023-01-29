Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $5.49 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 36.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.42. 1,881,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,235. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

